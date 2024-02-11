One man dead following Tallahassee shooting; see how you can report tips

One man was found dead in a Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood Saturday night.

Tallahassee Police said the shooting took place just after 11 Saturday night.

Read the news release below to see how to help.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred just after 11 p.m., in the 2200 block of Parkbrook Court.

When officers arrived on scene they located one victim, an adult male, deceased outside.

This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

