Northeast Leon County kicks off the holiday season with Christmas trees and lights

Many Christmas tree stands are kicking off tree sales Black Friday.

Payment processing company Square said Friday is the most popular time to buy a tree.

Watch the video to hear how it has become a tradition for some:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Christmas is literally in the air in parts of our Leon County neighborhoods.

With the season of pumpkins and turkeys just about behind us, neighbors are revving up for Christmas.

Whether you've seen the wreaths or the lights, you are probably starting to see some evidence of Christmas season, including Christmas tree stands.

While one off of Thomaville Road and another at Killearn Methodist Church open Friday, Robert Camacho with the Bavarian Christmas Tree Farm sold trees this Thanksgiving.

"Every weekend after thanksgiving is probably our busiest weekend," Camacho said.

According to payment processing company Square, the most popular time to buy a tree is on Black Friday.

Camacho said that's true for his business and he sees many come back year after year.

"People start traditions coming here," Camacho said. "They bring their babies and now their babies bring their babies."

He grows Carolina Sapphires, but said he gets a few from North Carolina.

"These were right next to where the hurricane devastation was in Asheville," Camacho said. "We were fortunate to get these trees and the farm was fortunate to not get damage."

While many recover from hurricanes and even tornadoes, he said he enjoys making the Christmas season bright for many.

"The tradition is what it's all about," Camacho said.

With so many putting up trees and lights, experts with the National Christmas Tree Association say to remember to turn lights off when you leave the house or go to bed to avoid any potential fire risk.

