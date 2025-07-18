Northeast churches volunteer to renovate homes in Maryland Oaks Crossing neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Churches like Killearn Methodist Church and Bradfordville Baptist Church are partnering with non-profit Safe Families for Children North Florida to help renovate homes in the Maryland Oaks Crossing neighborhood.



Volunteers have renovated about 10 units in the community so far.

If you want to volunteer, you can reach out to the Safe Families for Children North Florida Facebook page or email Tammy Pulsifer at tpulsifersafefamilies.net.

Watch the video to see how their work is impacting residents in the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just one coat of paint or a new stove can change a life.

That's what Community and Church Engagement Coordinator Tammy Pulsifer of the non-profit Safe Families for Children North Florida believes.

"A lot of our families are working one, two, even three jobs. Some of them are struggling with childcare,” she said.

It's mission: creating safer environments for kids, fulfilled in the Maryland Oaks community.

Volunteers from Bradfordville First Baptist Church and Killearn Methodist Church in northeast Tallahassee stepping in to help renovate homes.

"Something that we say at Bradfordville is ‘Service is our calling,' and we're always looking for opportunities to do that,” said Dalton Wilson, a student pastor at Bradfordville Baptist Church.

"They might not be that close to us in proximity, but they're brothers and sisters in Christ, so it's a privilege and an honor to be able to do this,” said Killearn Methodist Church’s Director of Discipleship Sheri Dodge.

They're volunteering their time to replace floors, paint walls, build cabinets, even furnishing a unit damaged by fire.

“They get to just walk into a welcoming environment. If we can just offer that to somebody, then I think that goes a long way,” said Laura Freeland, a One Serve team leader at Bradfordville Baptist Church.

The work isn't easy.

“The construction was challenging because I don't have construction experience and I've had to rely on a lot of folks who did, they do and they gave up their time so graciously,” Dodge said.

But the reward is greater.

ABC 27’s Brieanna Smith spoke to Kevin Beauchamp who's responsible for maintenance who's seen exactly what their work can do.

"I see the smiles. I see the walks through the streets and, you know, how much they appreciate it,” he said.

“We're enriching lives. We're giving moms and dads and children confidence to feel like they matter,” said Pulsifer.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.