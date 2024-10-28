NICU babies celebrate Halloween with special costumes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare's NICU team is bringing Halloween joy to sick and premature babies with creative costumes.

The annual tradition aims to normalize the NICU environment and make an uncertain time special for families.

TMH is home to both a Level II and our region's only Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). In addition to providing sick and premature babies with the highest level of specialized care, TMH works to make the NICU environment as comfortable as possible for our babies and families.

Having a baby in the NICU can be unexpected and challenging for families, which can make Halloween feel a little less festive.

The tradition started in 2019 by TMH nurse, Yamanda Williams after becoming a NICU nurse, she was inspired by her own journey as a NICU parent.