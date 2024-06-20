New I-10 interchange, overpass, coming as a part of the NE Gateway in Tallahassee

An I-10 interchange is coming as a part of the Northeast Gateway project.

City leaders approved the move in a 3-2 vote Wednesday.

Watch the video to see what one family living off of Centerville Road has to say about the project:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An overpass is going over Tallahassee's only interstate.

I'm digging into the latest development in the Northeast Gateway Project approved by city leaders Wednesday.

Caroline and Roy Knight said they always knew the possibility of an I-10 interchange coming to their area off of Centerville Road.

"We were on the beginning board of the Centerville Rural community association which was created with a purpose of having this project done properly," Roy Knight said.

After hearing the news leaders are officially moving forward with the I-10 interchange, they said they have concerns.

"It will add to congestion, it will add to congestion on the interstate highway," Roy Knight said.

But, leaders with the city and blueprint say that's not the goal.

Their plan, which has been in the works since 2006, is to extend Welaunee Boulevard to connect to Centerville Road.

That will now connect to the interstate, as city staff says there has been an increase of usage of existing interchanges which warrants extra access.

City leaders voted 3 to 2 to move forward with the overpass and interchange.

Some I have talked to before the news of the interchange think the connection could add access to the area, including the two schools off of Centerville Road.

"It will only help I think. Maybe it will alleviate some of it," said area grandparent Margie Peters in February.

A few comments under our last story about the project in early June support the project .

One neighbor said "Much needed progress. Tallahassee continues to fall behind the remainder of the state. Let's catch up and grow!"

Another said "Yay! The Centerville and Roberts Elementary/Montfort Middle school traffic is ridiculous!!"

Some neighbors living off of Centerville Road like the Knights have concerns.

"The road plan is a disaster," Roy said. "It will add to traffic locally and on the interstate and displace wildlife."

Construction of the roadway is in the works, but it's not clear when the work on the overpass will start.

The whole roadway is expected to be completed in mid 2027.

