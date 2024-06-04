NEW DEVELOPMENTS: Pedestrian safety, roadway changes, dining, park coming to Tallahassee's Market District

New multi-use paths, roadway improvements and a park are coming to Northeast Tallahassee's Market District.

New restaurants are also coming to the area, like Connor's Steak and Seafood and Bagels and Beignets, taking the place of Takko.

Watch the video to see what business owner and neighbor think about the changes:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

New outdoor spaces and businesses are coming to the Market District.

The Market District is a place that business owners like Chris Bartell describe as…

“..The heart of the Northside of Tallahassee, north of I-10," Bartell said.

He owns Modern Fitness, a gym in the Pavilions at Market Street.

Bartell said he loves the area but noticed there isn't much space to walk.

“There hasn’t been a lot of walkability since I’ve been here," Bartell said.

That is soon to change, with Blueprint working on adding a mile long bike trail and walking path off of Maclay Road and a park around the corner. It’s part of the Market District Placemaking Project, a plan to increase walk-ability, improve pedestrian safety and bring more business to local vendors.

“Anything that increases walkability and increases people to this area I think is really important," Bartell said.

Liz Flora agrees. She rides her bike to work in the area but had a close call recently.

“She was backing out of her driveway, came out super fast and hit me so my bike brakes are broken so I’ve been walking to work, but I still run into the same issue," Flora said.

She said it’s a busy area full of cars and she’s seen some close calls.

I checked the Tallahassee online police statistics and data shows there have been 27 crashes in the market district since June of 2023.

Traffic safety is why Blueprint is adding those extra paths, as well as roadway improvements like a roundabout here on Market Street.

Flora said the bike and walking trail should be helpful.

“I think it’s going to be a great addition one for safety also it’s going to keep people off the road," Flora said.

Those aren’t the only new additions. The walls for Connor’s Steak and Seafood have gone up next to REI. A new restaurant Bagels and Beignets is taking the place of Takko, which closed this location last week.

Flora said she’s excited for the new additions.

“There are already a lot of great parks out here so with the trails being added and more restaurants and stuff it’s only going to get bigger and better," Flora said.

The park will be the first part of the placemaking project to be completed. That’s expected to happen in the beginning of 2025.