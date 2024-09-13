NEW: Academic Health Center breaks ground for FSU and TMH

The project will include clinical research spaces, a family residency practice, lab facilities and simulation spaces.

FSU and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital partnered to bring the 137-thousand square foot building to the community.

Watch the video above to hear from students and officials with FSU, and how it's creating opportunities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You're looking at the future Florida State University Academic Health Center at the Tallahassee Memorial Health Care campus.

But before that building goes up, the ground has to be broken!

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Terry Gilliam, in Northeast Tallahassee.

I'm tracking the project which has been in the works now for two years!

"Great! Any positive impact that FSU can have on its community and bringing in new healthcare workers or any other professionals of that caliber, I think it's fantastic."

Jonathan Engle and Chase Wiederstein are P.H.D students at Florida State University. They tell me their excitement after hearing about FSU's newest addition.

It's called the Academic Health Center. All designed to move healthcare innovation forward.

FSU and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital partnered to bring the 137-thousand square foot building to the community.

"I just can't wait to see what's going to unfold."

The project will include clinical research spaces, a family residency practice, lab facilities and simulation spaces.

But it's also meant to retain educational talent right here in the capital city.

"We have so many good healthcare workers here and I've experienced really great access to them, but we need more so that all community members have that. It's one of the reasons we're so interested in this partnership."

FSU President, Richard McCullough, also says.

"We're very excited for the opportunity to open this up for so many people."

Opportunities— something current students say could keep people in this community.

"Hopeful it will keep well educated people here in Tallahassee."

FSU says the building is expected to open in late 2026. In Northeast Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.