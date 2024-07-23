Neighbors, Leon County leaders finalize goals for Miccosukee Greenway land management

Fifteen neighbors and county leaders got together to create goals for how to manage the Miccosukee Greenway.

Neighbors concerns over roadway safety were addressed in the plan.

Watch the video to hear what they're guiding planners to do to protect the greenway.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors met to continue the conversation about the safety and protection of the Miccosukee Greenway.

Amid neighbors raising concerns about the extension of Dempsey Mayo Road through the greenway, neighbors and county leaders worked together to make goals to protect and enhance the greenway in the years to come.

"This is the best part of doing this work," said neighbor Eric Draper

He says he has enjoyed being the chair of the Miccosukee Greenway Citizen's Advisory Committee.

"You get to work with really smart people who are committed, concerned," Draper said.

He and 14 others on the committee have been doing that work for six months.

Now, they have formed goals for a land management plan for the 500-acre greenway.

They have three objectives: protect the environment, more cultural resources and...

"Safety. It's really important the park is safe, particularly for users because there's going to be roads crossing the park," Draper said.

I told you about the plan in the works to extend Dempsey Mayo Road through the greenway and trail.

It's something Draper said many advocates were upset about.

"Some of us wish we could stop the roads, but we couldn't do that," Draper said.

The reason: a legally binding agreement dating back to the 90s allowing for four roads to go through the greenway.

The goals set by the committee aim to help ease their concerns. Those include reducing impacts to and from development and making sure the trails and road intersections don't cause issues for neighbors.

Something Director of Planning, Land Management and Community Enhancement Artie White says will guide future development near the greenway and maintenance of the space.

"When we look at how we manage the greenway and develop policy around the greenway and these kinds of uses, this plan will be very helpful in this process," White said.

Director of Resource Stewardship Maggie Theriot said it's the best way to engage neighbors in county decisions.

"You can see the true value in collective discussions and considerations of very opposing views sometimes and together that cohesive work of staff, community, key stakeholder representatives and area experts, it makes for a great outcome," Theriot said.

Draper said he is excited for the goals to be put into action.

"What we've gotta to do, and the job's not done yet, is make sure those roads are safe, park roads," Draper said.

The county will be letting neighbors know about the plan around September 2, but that date could change.

