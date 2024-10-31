Need a place to vote, You've got options

Leon County voters have three options to cast their ballots in the 2024 General Election: Vote-by-Mail, Early Voting, and Election Day polling.

Vote-by-Mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Hand-delivery to secure ballot intake stations is recommended.

Early Voting runs through November 3 at ten locations throughout Leon County, each with drop box facilities.

Election Day is November 5, and voters must cast their ballots at their designated neighborhood polling place.

SEE FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW

Mark S. Earley, Supervisor of Elections for Leon County reminds voters of options to vote in the 2024 General Election. “Voters have three ways to cast their ballots in the upcoming General Election,” said Supervisor Earley. “Voters can return their Vote-by-Mail ballot, vote at any Early Voting site in the county, or cast their ballot at their Election Day polling place. I encourage every registered voter to make their voice heard by casting their ballot. If you do not vote, you are letting everyone else decide for you. Use your vote and voice to help chart the course of our nation and local community.”

Voting by Mail

IMPORTANT: Vote-by-Mail ballots must be received at the Election Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day or they cannot be counted. The United States Postal Service recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week before Election Day. Therefore, we strongly advise that voters hand-deliver their Vote-by-Mail ballots, sealed inside the signed return envelope, to our office or to a secure ballot intake station (aka drop box) at one of our Early Voting locations.

If you are unable to hand-deliver your ballot, please mail it immediately, or consider sending it by overnight delivery using a standard carrier service. Otherwise, your ballot may not be delivered to us in time to be counted.

The deadline to request that a ballot be mailed to a voter has passed. However, we can hand-deliver a Vote-by-Mail ballot to a voter or a voter’s designee if there is an emergency that prevents them from voting in person. Emergency Vote-by-Mail ballots can be picked up from the Elections Office at 2990-1 Apalachee Parkway. This option is available until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can also have a family member pick up their Vote-by-Mail ballot for them if they complete a designee form. Voters can also have a family member drop off their ballot.

Drop boxes are stationed at each Early Voting site during the days and hours of Early Voting (see below). Additionally, there is a drop box located in the parking lot of the Supervisor of Elections Office during the times listed below.



SECURE BALLOT INTAKE STATION (DROP BOX)

ADDRESS: Leon County Elections Center, 2990-1 Apalachee Parking

DATES

HOURS

Thursday, October 31

9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, November 1

9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 2

9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 3

9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday, November 4

8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 5 (Election Day)

7 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Early Voting

Early Voting is currently ongoing and runs through Sunday, November 3. Voters can cast a ballot at any of the ten sites located throughout Leon County. Each site also has a drop box for the return of Vote-by-Mail ballots.



EARLY VOTING DATES: Monday, October 21 – Sunday, November 5

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Leon County Courthouse

301 S Monroe St

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Leon County Elections Center

2990-1 Apalachee Pkwy

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bruce J Host Northeast Branch Library

5513 Thomasville Rd

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dr B L Perry Jr Branch Library

2817 S Adams St

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Eastside Branch Library

1583 Pedrick Rd

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

FAMU Student Union

1628 MLK Jr Blvd

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fort Braden Community Center

16387 Blountstown Hwy

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

FSU Student Union

75 N Woodward Ave

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lake Jackson Community Center

3840 N Monroe St

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Woodville Community Center

8000 Old Woodville Rd

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Voting at the Polls on Election Day

Election Day, November 5, is your last chance to vote. On Election Day, voters must vote at their neighborhood polling place, or on an emergency basis at the Elections Office. Some polling places have changed since the last General Election, so voters are encouraged to check their polling place assignment before heading out to vote. Voters can find their polling place address on their voter information card. It can also be looked up at www.LeonVotes.govby clicking the “Your Voter Info” button, or by calling the Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 606-8683. On Election Day, each polling place is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

Voters cannot return Vote-by-Mail ballots to Election Day polling places. However, as long as they have not returned their Vote-by-Mail ballot, they can instead vote at their Election Day polling place.

Results Reporting

Initial election night results will be posted to www.LeonVotes.govstarting shortly after 7 p.m. Results will be updated throughout the evening as ballots are counted. The Supervisor of Elections Office, in coordination with Leon County Government, has established a backup results reporting website. This backup site ensures that voters can access election results even if the main website is performing slowly due to unusually large demands. The backup results website is located at www2.LeonVotes.gov.It offers the basic functionality of our website and will be operational from now through the certification of results for the 2024 General Election, which is Saturday, November 16.

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Supervisor of Elections Office by email at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., with extended hours on Election Day.