Man arrested following fire at Tallahassee Walmart Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed a man was arrested following a fire that was purposefully set inside a Tallahassee Walmart Monday morning. Watch the video above to see the response to the scene.

LCSO said they responded to the Walmart off of Mahan Drive Monday.

A fire had been set in the store. The store was evacuated due to the smoke that the fire generated. The Tallahassee Fire Department also responded to the scene. A department spokesperson said the fire was small and quickly extinguished. LCSO said the fire damaged some shelving inside the store.

LCSO confirmed they arrested Charles Patrick Johnson. He is charged with two counts of retail theft and one count of first-degree arson.