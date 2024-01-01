Making a grand entrance: Tallahassee mother welcomes baby girl for New Years

HCA Florida Capital Hospital is welcoming the first baby born in 2024 in Tallahassee

The baby was born around 4am Monday morning

Watch the precious video of baby Jasmine

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the clock struck midnight and fireworks lit the Tallahassee sky, another kind of spark ignited within Northeast Tallahassee.

A new life took its first breath at HCA Florida Capital Hospital.

Baby Jasmine was born at 4:36 Monday morning.

Her mom, Tlarissa Robinson and dad says it's the best new year present they could have gotten.

SOT: "I really didn't have any plans for New Years besides laying in bed and then that's when everything started rolling."

Entering the world so early likely making their parents the official winners of the "First of the year Diaper Change" trophy.

The New Year is also a day to remember for the hospital's surgical tech Buddy Barber who's got a personal connection to first babies being born of the year.

Back in 1940, his father Winfred was the first baby born in Tallahassee.

He told us what the New Year means to him while in labor and delivery.

SOT: "I always consider it a celebration when we have the first baby here."

Robinson says Baby Jasmine has two siblings she'll be coming home to once released but mom says her birth was the quickest by far.