Lori Paige has been missing 300+ days; see who is behind the new signs showing up in Tallahassee neighborhoods

More than 300 days after a girl from the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood was last seen, an area pastor is working to keep her face in the public eye.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to her return.

Watch the video above to see the new signs popping up around Tallahassee and meet the man behind the mission to find Paige.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been more than 300 days since Lori Paige was last seen. Neighbors are still working to bring her home. I'm Kendall Brandt, your neighborhood reporter in Northeast Tallahassee where you may have seen yard signs like this one. I'm talking with the area pastor who is on a mission to bring the middle school student home.

"All we need is one person to say 'hey, I've seen her.'" That's why Pastor Rudy Ferguson spent his Monday putting these signs with Lori Paige's information across Tallahassee. His goal: "Keep her face in the public at all times. It's important that we do that."

He has been doing that since Lori's teacher, Margaret Summers, started searching for the middle school student when she went missing in June 2023.

WATCH OUR INITIAL REPORT ON PAIGE'S DISAPPEARANCE:

Teacher pleads for missing runaway to come home

Since then, he has organized searches, and the FBI even got involved to put up billboards with Lori's information.

I checked with Lamar Advertising who told me those billboards ran from February 21 through the first week of March.

With the billboards no longer up, Ferguson says he took matters into his own hands. "I figure the best way to take this is and more cost effective way is to get yard signs, get 100 of these made."

Each of them include Lori's name, picture and the phone number to the Tallahassee Police Department. I checked with TPD and the FBI. Officials from both agencies told me they are still investigating Lori's disappearance.

A TPD spokesperson told me in a statement quote:

"Our efforts to bring Lori home continue today as they did the day she went missing." - Tallahassee Police Department

Ferguson says he is grateful for law enforcement and the community's continued effort. He says he wants to let everyone know that Lori Paige won't be forgotten. "If one child can go missing, then another child can go missing and then before we know it we have an epidemic in this city where children are going missing."

If you have any information about Lori Paige and where she might be, you can call the Tallahassee Police Department.