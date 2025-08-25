Lincoln High School student arrested for bringing gun to campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Leon County student was arrested for possession of a firearm on school property.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's office, a Lincoln High School student was arrested after disclosing to staff that he had a gun in his car on Monday.

The student disclosed the presence of a loaded Ruger .380 handgun in his vehicle after a tip-off.

School administrators conducted a search of the vehicle following the student's admission.

The student has been charged and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.



See full media release below:

Leon County Student Arrested for Possession of a Firearm on School Property

On Monday, August 25, a 17-year-old, 12th-grade student at Lincoln High School was arrested after disclosing to staff that a firearm was inside his vehicle on campus.

Administration received a tip that a student may have a firearm on campus. Administrators notified the student that they would be conducting an administrative search of the student’s vehicle, at which time the student told administrators he had a firearm inside the vehicle. An administrative search was conducted by school administrators, and a loaded Ruger .380 handgun was found inside the vehicle. School Resource Deputy assumed the investigation, and the student was placed under arrest.

The student is charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Campus and was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center (JAC). The parents of the student were notified.

Parents and guardians are urged to have open and candid discussions with their children regarding the importance of adhering to the district’s zero-tolerance policy for weapons and drugs on campus. Ensuring that students understand the gravity of this matter and the potential consequences is vital in maintaining a safe and secure school environment.

It is imperative that students, parents, and staff work together to prevent weapons from making their way onto campus. The Sheriff’s Office and Leon County Schools will continue to make safety our top priority. LCSO commends the swift response of the teacher, school staff, and SRDs in handling this matter. The FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report any suspicious Leon County School–related activity, or call 850-922-KIDS.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.