Leon County EMS celebrates 20 year anniversary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Emergency Management Service is celebrating 20 years since they received their first call for help.

The county took over EMS from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in 2003.

Ever since, tax payers have contributed to Leon County EMS.

That support allowing them to answer more than 775,000 calls and help more than 500,000 patients.

A spokesperson with Leon County EMS says they hope to continue the celebration throughout 2024.

You can follow their hashtag #CalledToCare on social media for more on the anniversary.

