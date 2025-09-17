Leon County Commissioners seek to increase oversight in operations at North Florida Fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Commissioners requested information about its long-standing lease agreement with the North Florida Fair to determine what terms they can renegotiate to increase accountability and oversight within its operations.



The move follows the non-profit's $28,000 luxury watch purchase for its retiring executive director.

The current lease agreement requires the North Florida Fair to only pay $1 to Leon County Government for the land, but it maintains control of the operations.

ABC 27 talked to Commissioner Bill Proctor.

He’s advocated for more funding for the fairgrounds in the past.

But after hearing about the purchase, he’s wanting more oversight in how things are ran within the association like making meetings and records public and possibly placing one or two Leon County appointments to the North Florida Fairground Association’s board.

“We want very much to change the relationship, the governance, the governing structure, and all the possibilities that will correct what from a previous age and time needs correcting for now. We cannot afford to bestow an unjust enrichment upon a body that can give away $25, $30,000 watches,” Proctor said.

The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency Board voted to pause funding for the project at its last meeting until more information is discovered.

That will include a report about the history and state of the project.

That’s set to be discussed in November.

Commissioners are requesting an overview of fair’s the structure and its authority, and Blueprint board direction on negotiating potential terms of its investment.

It’s set to be on its next agenda on Oct. 14.

