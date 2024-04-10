Leon Co. leaders approve money for intersection improvement; talk next steps in Lake Munson water quality

Leon County Commissioners voted to move forward with adding a turn lane at the intersection of Harpers Ferry Drive and Centerville Road.

The leaders butted heads over the Lake Munson Action Plan.

The safety of one part of Centerville Road was a point of agreement for county leaders Tuesday.

They voted unanimously to accept the offer from the property owner to build the turn lane.

Last week, I spoke with Pat Glennon. She’s a neighbor concerned about the safety of the entrance to her neighborhood at the intersection of Harpers Ferry and Centerville road. She told me crashes happen often at this area. “When people go to turn left, you have to stop for oncoming traffic. We’re only a two lane road. people get rear ended.”

I called her after Tuesday's vote to let her know a solution is one step closer to reality. "I was so pleased that it went so smoothly."

What she is thrilled about: that the county was willing to spend 200,000 dollars to improve the safety in her area.

It’s something County Commissioner Carolyn Cummings said is worth it. “We would probably absolve that amount or more if we went into litigation.”

Glennon agreed with Cummings and watched the entire meeting to hear about other topics. “That was on lake Munson and I think they were on that for a half an hour or more."

The conversation she’s talking about: an update on the action plan to improve water quality and run off conditions at Lake Munson. It’s a story we’ve covered for months.

The county is currently using a dam like structure to control the flow of the lake to other bodies of water.

They are also sampling the water for water quality.

Something Commissioner Christian Caban said is the best plan forward. “I will sit up here confidently and say that I am very comfortable with Lake Munson's current action plan."

Local environmental advocate Max Epstein told the commission to get more citizen input before moving forward. He said many think the county’s plan won’t work. “We all need to have a forum where we can talk about all of these things."

Commissioner Bill Proctor made a motion for a workshop with concerned neighbors, but his suggestion did not pass.

Glennon said she’s glad the county is working to improve the safety of her neighborhood. “It's great. We have been waiting for years."

County leaders say that roadway safety project will start construction as soon as the purchase of the property is complete.

They say it will take about six months to be built.

