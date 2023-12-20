LCSO arrests Georgia man after a body was found near Carr Lake in Northeast Tallahassee

The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man accused of murdering another man after a body was found in Northeast Tallahassee.

The victim is identified as 22-year-old Artez Moore; Anthony Jenkins is accused of killing him.

Read the update from the sheriff's office in the news release below.

LCSO NEWS RELEASE:

On November 21, 2023, LCSO's Violent Crimes Detectives obtained arrest warrants for 23-year-old Anthony Jenkins, a resident of Columbus, GA, in connection to the murder of Artez Moore. The combined efforts of law enforcement led to Jenkins being apprehended by the United States Marshals Services. Currently, Jenkins is in custody at the Muscogee County Jail, awaiting extradition to Leon County. He is charged with 1st degree Murder and Kidnapping to Facilitate Felony.

As the investigation remains active and ongoing, LCSO continues to seek information from the public. Individuals with any pertinent details are encouraged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, information can be provided through Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS. Anonymous tips may be eligible for a cash reward ranging from $500 to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Original details released on November 9, 2023:

On Thursday, November 9, around 9:30 a.m., the Leon County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 400 block of Cedar Hill Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the lifeless body of an adult male near the boat landing area.

An autopsy confirmed the nature of the death to be a homicide and the subsequent investigation identified the victim as 22-year-old Artez Moore.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. For individuals with pertinent information regarding this case, the Leon County Sheriff's Office urges you to contact Violent Crimes Detectives at 850-606-3300.

Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous can provide information through Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPs. Anonymous tips may be eligible for a cash reward.

