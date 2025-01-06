Lane closures on Centerville Road part of traffic safety project

Centerville Road near Harpers Ferry Drive will have temporary lane closures starting Tuesday.

Temporary signals will conduct traffic as crews work to add a turn lane.

Watch the video to learn why neighbors asked for the safety improvement:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Expect a lane closures on Centerville Road starting Tuesday.

Three temporary signals will begin controlling traffic Monday near Harpers Ferry Drive.

One signal will control northbound traffic. Another will be used for southbound travelers. The third will be for drivers turning from Harpers Ferry Drive.

One direction will go at a time, stopping traffic for the other drivers.

The additions come as county crews work to add a turn lane into the Centerville Trace neighborhood.

I first told you in April about neighbors concerns about the safety of this intersection.

Neighbors told me the lack of a turn lane caused rear end crashes.

The county then approved funding for the project.

Right of way work has been ongoing since August.

The work is set to take about four months.

