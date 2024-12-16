Job gains: Tallahassee Metro Area adds 1,000+ jobs from July to September

Of the 1,000 jobs added, most of the growth was seen within the professional services area, which includes hair, make-up, and cosmetic services.

According to data from the Tallahassee Leon County Office of Economic Vitality the average weekly wage for employees also went up by about $71 since last year.

Watch the video to hear what some local business owners have experienced when working to fill open positions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than 1,000 new jobs have popped up in neighborhoods in Leon County and beyond.

New data from the Tallahassee Leon County Office of Economic Vitality shows quarter-three gains in jobs and wages in our area.

I'm finding out where those jobs are coming from and where there's room for growth in the market.

After some restaurants closed their doors months ago, Tallahassee staple Dog Et Al opened a new location in September.

That meant bringing on new hires for manager Tyler Braun.

"Most we've had are 20 employees at once," Braun said. "We're looking for new employees in the mornings."

Those positions are part of the more than 1,000 jobs added to the Capital Region from July to September of this year.

Director of the Office of Economic Vitality Keith Bowers says it's a good sign.

"Even though we have some restaurants in the past, we have a slew of restaurants that have started opening," Bowers said. "We have started to see a lot more folks in the professional services. These are your hair salons and fitness studios."

Some of those jobs were created at Edward Gaines's business.

He is the CEO and owner of Icebox Cryotherapy, a therapeutic spa and wellness studio.

With Tallahassee's metro area seeing a 4% increase in the value of goods and services from 2022 to 2023, he thought 2024 would be the perfect time to open.

"That tells me that Tallahassee A: from an economic standpoint, is very innovative and it's a good place for a small business owner to open a new business," Gaines said.

He said he didn't have a hard time filling positions.

"On average, we probably had about 20 to 24 applications per position, so definitely a lot of talent in Tallahassee," Gaines said.

The average weekly wage for employees also went up by about $71, a more than 6% increase since last year.

"Now that the wages may be up, situations may have changed, we may see more people enter and actively pursue full employment," Bowers said.

While the job market is growing, the OEV's report shows that new home construction is slowing.

They say there has been a 27% decline in permits issued for new homes from quarter three of 2023.

