"It's frightening" - Neighbors raise intersection concerns following Sunday crash involving TPD SUV

A crash involving a TPD patrol car was the 40th traffic crash in one year at the intersection of Maclay Road and Thomasville Road.

Neighbors say crashes are frequent in the area.

There have been 40 crashes in one year's time at the intersection of Thomasville Road and Maclay Road. The latest accident involved a Tallahassee Police SUV.

Our cameras were rolling as deputies directed traffic around the scene.

Neighbors told me Monday this is just one crash a part of a much larger pattern.

"You knew it was a crash," Killearn Estates neighbor Gloria Arias said. "It's not the first time so we know the sound."

Arias, a resident of the area for 27 years, said she was in her home when a three-car crash involving a TPD patrol car happened less than a quarter of a mile away Sunday.

I checked Tallahassee Online Police Statistics.

The accident Sunday was the 40th crash to happen here in one year.

"We've had a number of accidents in our front yards by people just not watching the road," Arias said.

She told me she was not surprised this happened, with traffic on Killarney Way frequently backed up.

"That's a lot of stacking up of cars and a lot frustration builds," Arias said. "By the time they are the forth car, they are going to make it across Thomasville Road any way they can."

Tallahassee Police confirmed with me Monday afternoon that the crash happened as a TPD car with lights and sirens turned on traveled north on Thomasville Road. They said a car traveling from Killarney Way straight to Maclay hit the patrol car. They did not specify how the third vehicle was involved.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently working a three-vehicle traffic crash involving a patrol car at the intersection of Thomasville Road and Maclay Road.



At this time, there are no significant injuries reported as a result of the crash. pic.twitter.com/c1gcOdAvN6 — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) August 25, 2024

I asked local auto insurance agent Tom Paterson why this intersection sees so many crashes.

"It's a perfect mixture of out of town, rush hours, shopping, school and it's all happening at that one little junction," Paterson said.

Signs of those crashes can still be seen.

"You can drive through that area and there's always car parts and glass on the ground and it's hard to figure out which accident it came from," Paterson said.

He told me drivers are paying the price.

"Because of the frequency and severity of car accidents, base rates are going up along with inflation."

Until those crashes stop, Arias told me she'll listening closely to the traffic.

"When I have time, I run up there as fast as I can to see if it's anyone I know," Arias said.

She said lengthening the signal time for drivers traveling Maclay and Killarney may help.

"I think if they would really seriously take a look at that," Arias said.

TPD said Sunday there were no significant injuries reported as a result of the crash.

