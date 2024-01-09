"It sounded like an earthquake " - Woman survives tree falling on her home in Tallahassee

Severe storms toppled numerous trees in Northeast Tallahassee.

Passengers at Tallahassee International Airport sheltered in place as the storms passed Tuesday morning.

Watch the video to hear from one woman who was in her home when a tree fell on it.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors across Tallahassee are cleaning up from severe storms. I’m Kendall Brandt in NE Tallahassee off of Centerville Road where a tree blocked one lane of traffic and took power lines down with it. I'm getting a closer look at how people weathered the storm Tuesday.

"It sounded like an earthquake." That's how Amanda Malone describes what she heard during the severe storms that came through Leon County Tuesday.

She was sleeping until, "I woke up to a piece of my ceiling hitting me in the head."

A tree fell on her home off of Donovan Drive in the Killearn Estates area. The crash --- causing her chimney to cave in, but the tree didn't come inside her home. "My head and where my bed is on that wall is directly underneath the chimney and fireplace."

She says she's grateful the tree didn't come through her home. "I wouldn't be here. I'd be gone."

Less than a quarter of a mile down the road, another tree was uprooted. On the Southwest side of Tallahassee the storm made many shelter in place, like Jose Porto.

He and other passengers were at the Tallahassee International Airport. Many of their flights were delayed or canceled. Porto's pushed back 10 hours as he was returning home from visiting his daughter.

"I just came yesterday with her, driving the car and I be back to Miami and flying but uh not gonna happen this morning."

To get a better perspective of all of the damage in Leon County, I spoke with Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters. He tells me our area did better than other nearby counties, but, "our crews were on standby and staged so once the wind died down, they were able to get out into the community and assess damage."

With workers getting the tree off of her home, Malone has to make new plans for the next couple of weeks. "It's going to be a long time before I am back in my home probably. They've extended it to two weeks. So until then, I will be living in hotels."