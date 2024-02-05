Inclusion Cafe benefits from local Tallahassee sporting event

The Tallahassee Highland Games helps one organization achieve its goal of helping those with intellectual disabilities have independence.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the U.S. non-disabled population, about 65 percent of people are employed. For the disabled population, that number is less than half at 21 percent.

Watch the video above to hear from the founder of Inclusion Cafe and members of the Tallahassee Highland Games.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“After they graduate high school, they call that falling off the cliff, which means they don’t have anything to do…”

That was the Founder of Inclusion Cafe Bill Shack. He was talking about the stigmas against those with intellectual disabilities…

A gap that Shack is trying to close…

“We’re going to change the restaurant industry… not only in Tallahassee but in the entire state of Florida. We’re going to train and hire people with intellectual disabilities to run the entire restaurant…”

That’s where the Tallahassee Highland Games comes in…

The Tallahassee Highland Games was held at Apalachee Regional Park, with over 300 vendors, and over 5,000 spectators in attendance… but this year… it included the North Florida Facial Hair Society’s Beard and Mustache competition…

Inclusion Cafe, was the beneficiary to host the event…

In a statement put out by Vice President of The North Florida Facial Hair Society, Leslie Phillips writes… “The Inclusion Cafe will be a huge asset to our community and will fill a very big need. The café will be employed door-to-door by adults with intellectual disability, such as down syndrome or autism.”

It’s something President of the Highland Games, Ryan May, agrees with…

“Inclusion Café… everybody that participated in that event, we’re going to take the proceeds from their ticket… we’re donating it to Inclusion Cafe and their non-profit mission…

May also says…

“We’re all related and when you’re with us... you’re family…”

Lending a helping hand for positive work in our neighborhoods… it’s what Shack tells me can be very beneficial…

“It’s community, it’s really about community and that’s what inclusion Cafe is…”

