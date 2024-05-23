"I am so grateful" - Neighbors react to Leon County tornado assistance

Applications opened Thursday for the TEAM Leon Program, an assistance fund for neighbors impacted by tornadoes.

Three sites across the county opened up to assist neighbors with filling out the application.

Watch the video to hear from one neighbor who filled out an application Thursday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Help is here for neighbors outside of Tallahassee city limits that saw losses from May 10 tornadoes.

Neighbors are coming to places like the Eastside Branch Library toapply for county grant funding.

Applications for the TEAM Leon program opened at 10 a.m. Thursday and so did assistance centers to help people apply.

That's where I met Barbara Millar.

"We had trees in our house," Millar said. "Big, big pine trees and it was so eerie and it just happened like that."

She said the storm and the recovery was daunting,

"I have been through million hurricanes, I am from the Florida Keys and this is like nothing I have ever experienced," Millar said.

That's why people like assistant county administrator Shington Lamy are helping neighbors apply for funding.

"Individuals and businesses that saw property damage, loss of services, business disruption, this program is meant to assist them," Lamy said.

Homeowners are eligible for up to $3,500 and business owners can get up to $10,000.

To apply, you'll need a state-issued ID and social security number or tax document.

Business owners need to fill out a W-9 form and homeowners need to provide proof of residency.

Lamy said three centers across the county have opened up to help people with those online applications. One is located at the Fort Braden Community Center, another at the Eastside Branch Library and a third at the Woodville Branch Library.

"People who might now have access to computers or internet at their homes at the centers, were helping them complete the applications, answer their questions," Lamy said.

Something Millar said will be a help to many neighbors like herself.

"I can't really pick up the debris at this age and with a bad knee so it's been a miracle how people are coming through and helping us out," Millar said.

She said she's glad the assistance is available and thankful for everyone helping.

"So grateful, I am so grateful," Millar said. "The neighbors have really come out. We have some great neighbors and I'm so grateful."

Assistance with applications will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the money runs out.

Click here to apply online.

