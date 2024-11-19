How Tallahassee retail shops are gearing up for the holiday shopping season

Small businesses in Northeast Tallahassee are working to bring customers in and making it worth their while.

Data from the Small Business Administration shows about 8 in 10 American small businesses rely on the holiday season influx.

Watch the video to hear how some local stores are giving back:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Whether you think it's too soon a tree or you're already playing holiday songs, chances are you may be thinking about gift shopping.

That's what on the minds of many with local businesses..

You may have noticed window displays at different stores around town.

"We build a life-size advent calendar set to a different theme really on the scale of a New York retail window," said owner of Hearth and Soul Susie Transou.

She said her and her team draws in customers for holiday shopping.

With her 'Jungle All The Way' theme, she hopes to bring in customers with giveaways, creativity and convenience.

"We work really hard to make gifting simple and to take the hassle off your shoulders so we can against e-commerce," Transou said.

Data from the Small Business Administration shows that about 8 in 10 American small businesses rely on holiday shopping for profit.

"It is really important because all of our businesses really rely on success at this time of the year," Transou said.

Down the street at women's boutique Narcissus, manager Sarah Villella said her store is a one stop shop.

"You're able to leave with it right then and gift wrapped if you wanted to versus waiting online and having the hassle of if it will even arrive," Villella said.

Your gift at many stores also gives back.

"We're partnering with the Tallahassee Ballet on December 9th and doing a 'Shop and Share' event," Villella said.

"This year, you can support Maclay Gardens, which ties into our window theme and we sell a candle to benefit the gardens," Transou said.

Both said they hope neighbors remember…

"It's very important to shop local and keep all of our businesses thriving," Villella said.

If you're looking for a day full of shopping and fun, stop by the Market District December 14th for their Holiday on Market event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

