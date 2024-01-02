How Tallahassee brought in over $1 billion in tourism revenue in 2023

Tourism in Tallahassee generated $1.35 billion in revenue in 2023.

2.3 million people came to visit the Capitol City last year.

Watch the video to hear from one local who has noticed the influx of visitors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Capitol City saw a record number of dollars come in from out of town.

Tallahassee had $1.3 billion come in from tourism in 2023. 2.3 million visitors came to the city last year alone.

The events that drove those crowds: concerts at the Adderley Amphitheater and big sporting events at Apalachee Regional Park.

The influx also created over 14,000 jobs in our area.

Jobs like the one Terry Yates had when he helped build the amphitheater and Cascades Park around 2010.

He takes pride in the project and has noticed changes since its completion.

"Tallahassee has really grown in the past few years and the amphitheater here, the whole park is beautiful," Yates said.

He said out of town visitors take notice to places like Cascades and the Adderley.

"A lot of people are buying more," Yates said. "They're spending more time here in Tallahassee."

Yates said it also benefits the people who live here in the Capitol City.

"You have a different variety of people that's coming and I mean, they are really loving this," Yates said.

Visit Tallahassee already has plans to bring Melissa Etheridge and two other bands to the Adderley Amphitheater in April.