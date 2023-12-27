How neighbors honored 10 late Tallahassee veterans

10 Tallahassee veterans were given a final salute at the Tallahassee National Cemetery Wednesday.

Friends, family and other service men and women honored veterans who did not receive military honors before being laid to rest.

The service included a flag ceremony and gun salute.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

10 neighbors who served our country were honored at their final resting place.

A final salute was held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery as a send off to veterans who were buried without military honors.

The ceremony honors those veterans, but also their families with a flag ceremony.

Melissa Sheridan with the Tallahassee National Cemetery organized this event.

“It's something we hold near and dear to our hearts as we feel all veterans should have a final salute,” Sheridan said.

She said it’s not only important for their memory, but also their loved ones.

“It gives them an extra sense of closure as well as truly paying tribute to a life of service," Sheridan said.

She said it is always important to honor veterans that have passed, but it is especially needed for their families during the holidays.

“Sometimes the hustle and bustle and consumerism can take over, but it’s a time to reconnect and remember what’s truly important,” Sheridan said.

These final salutes happen every three months. If you have a veteran in your life that did not receive a final send off, you can visit the VA’s cemetery websiteto make arrangements.

