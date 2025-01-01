HCA Florida Capital Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2025

A little before 11 this morning the hospital welcomed baby Kycen into the world.

After nearly 2 days of being in labor both parents were excited about his arrival.

Watch the video to hear from Kycen's mom as she shares a moment with her New Year's baby.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

HCA Florida Capital Hospital is celebrating their first newborn of the new year.

This is Kycen.

He came into the world at around 11 a.m. on New Year's Day, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

With the delivery process behind her, Kycen's mother Takiyah was full of emotions as she held her newborn in her arms. "We love you, baby boy... I love you. It's been a long 24 to 48 hours but we made it."

The parents tell us they chose the name Kycen because it was unique and similar to Takiyah's name.

Kycen also has an older brother.