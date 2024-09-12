HCA Florida Capital Hospital sheds light on Psychiatric Residency Program during Suicide Prevention Month

September is Suicide Prevention month.

The Florida Department of Health says that 3-thousand residents lost their lives to suicide back in 2022.

Watch the video to hear from HCA's Medical Director of Psychiatric Services, Dr. Jeffery Ferraro as he shares more about their residency program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

September is Suicide Prevention month and HCA Florida Capital Hospital says the need for psychiatric services in our area is growing.

The hospital says they offer inpatient and outpatient services to treat conditions like anxiety, bipolar disorder and depression.

HCA also started a psychiatric residency program 3 years ago. The first of its kind in the Big Bend.

"We'll have 24 psychiatry residents here in Tallahassee. Hopefully majority of those residents will stay in Tallahassee. Tallahassee is an under-served area in regards to psychiatry. Our hope is that by bringing this program to Tallahassee that we'll be able to offer more services to the community." said Ferraro.

If you or someone you may know is struggling, help is available.

You can call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8.