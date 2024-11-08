FROM PASCO STREET TO T-PAIN LANE: Street officially renamed after Tallahassee Native

City of Tallahassee honors T-Pain by renaming Pasco Street to T-Pain Lane.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just in time for T-Pain to headline that bicentennial concert, the City of Tallahassee honored him with a street named after the musician. Pasco Street between Tucker Street and Orange Avenue is now known as T-Pain Lane.

The plan to rename the street was approved back in September. During that meeting, Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox discussed the importance of T-Pain to the community when she first proposed the name change back in August.

"I think it would be a proud moment for our kids to go up and down T-Pain Lane, because perhaps, they will reach the height that he has reached, from our community, being able to experience, being able to look and see where he went."

Those new street signs officially went up on Friday.

An official renaming ceremony will take place Sunday at 11 at the Walker Ford Community Center.

