Floodwater stands in Leon County 5 days after storm; Red Cross helping neighbors

Water is slowly receding off of Baum and Capitola Roads, with flood waters still puddled Tuesday.

The American Red Cross North Florida Region executive director says they performed welfare checks on 11 families impacted in the area.

Flood waters are slowly falling, but still impacting neighbors in east Leon County.

Off of Baum and Buck Lake Roads, water is still puddled.

With the water sitting for days, I checked in with those helping neighbors to see how recovery is going.

Water let behind is what Sharon Carraway and her crew with the Red Cross drove over in airboats Saturday. It’s something she was prepared for, but many neighbors here were not. "We call those no notice events, but we're prepared and go out into the community and work with our partners."

Her team at the Red Cross, Leon County Sheriff's deputies and Emergency Management, along with FWC, all went to do welfare checks Saturday at 12 homes impacted by the flooding in the Capitola area. They were able to reach 11 families.

It’s a disaster I have been following since it happened last week.

The road has been closed at the intersection of Capitola Road and Heartside Run since Thursday and this area is just now drivable.

"One mobile home was up on stilts and was island. We served them from over the airboat on to their deck," Carraway said. "That's how high the water was."

Carraway told me the homes in this area did not get water inside, but they made sure to deliver food, water, trash bags and pet food to the neighbors unable to get out of their neighborhood. She said it’s a long road ahead for them. "99 percent of the people went about their normal life, and then these other families who were affected, their lives were turned upside down."

Carraway told me that people impacted by the flood need to call the Red Crossimmediately to check and see if they qualify for FEMA assistance. You can call them at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

