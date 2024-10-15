Firefighters in Tallahassee secure new three-year deal after lengthy negotiations

The firefighter union and the city of Tallahassee have reached a new three-year deal after eight months of negotiations.

Raises include 10.5% for firefighters, 7% for engineers, 5% for lieutenants and 4% for higher ranks.

Additional raises are planned for 2026 and 2027.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

After eight months of negotiations, the area fire union and the city of Tallahassee have come to an agreement on a pay and benefits package for those first responders.

City of Tallahassee leaders and Tallahassee Professional Firefighters union President Joey Davis confirmed the union voted in favor of the new contract Monday night.

As soon as it's ratified, firefighters will get a 10.5% percent raise. Engineers will get a 7% bump. The raise for lieutenants and specialists will be at 5%. Captains and battalion chiefs will earn an extra 4%.

They reduced pension contribution. There will be additional raises in 2026 and 2027.

This comes after the union and city went back and forth for over a year on the previous one year contract.

Despite the vote, fire union leaders said they still thought their employees deserved more.

Union president Joey Davis wrote in a statement "Sadly, even with this contract ratified, we still did not meet the City's own goal for competitiveness."

The new contract will be brought before the city commission for a final vote Wednesday at 3 p.m.

