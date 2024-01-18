FIND OUT WHY: Macy’s closing Governor’s Square Mall store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Macy's confirmed it is closing their store at Governor's Square Mall. In an e-mailed statement, a Macy’s spokesperson said the following:

"At Macy’s, we continue to evaluate the right number and mix of on- and off-mall locations. After careful consideration, we have decided to close our Macy’s Governor’s Square store.

Macy’s previously shared this information with our valued colleagues. Severance benefits will be available for eligible colleagues.

The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is grateful to have served our customers and the Tallahassee community. We invite customers to continue shopping with us online at macys.com and on the Macy’s mobile app.

In October, we announced plans to accelerate the expansion of our Macy’s small format stores, opening up to 30 additional locations through 2025. We are actively exploring new locations to bring our Macy’s small format stores closer to existing and desired customers and will share additional locations once we are able.

"There are approximately 40 colleagues at this store. The clearance sale will begin in January and will run for approximately 8-12 weeks."

According to Google Maps, the next nearest Macy's stores are in Columbus, Ga. and Ocala, Fla.