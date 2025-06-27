FDOT plans right-turn lane at Chick-fil-A on Capital Circle NE to reduce traffic backups

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida Department of Transportation is working on a project to help alleviate traffic backups at the Chick-fil-A on Capital Circle Northeast.



Plans include adding a dedicated right-turn lane for the fast food restaurant.

Construction will start in 2026, with mostly nighttime lane closures; FDOT invites public feedback during the design phase.



Watch the video to learn how much the project will cost and what it will consist of.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Drivers fed up with long waits at the Chick-fil-A on Capital Circle Northeast may soon see some relief. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is planning a new dedicated right-turn lane aimed at easing the frequent traffic backups in this busy area.

The turn lane is part of a larger $8.6 million project that will also include resurfacing the road, making the roadway more accessible, extending the length of turning lanes at the median, and improving the nearby I-10 ramps.

According to FDOT, construction is expected to begin in 2026 and wrap up by 2027. When work starts, drivers can expect lane closures, but only during nighttime hours to minimize daytime disruption.

FDOT encourages local residents and drivers to provide feedback as the project moves through the design phase. To learn more about the project and share your thoughts, visit our website.

This project is part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and safety along Capital Circle Northeast, helping make daily commutes smoother for Tallahassee drivers.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.