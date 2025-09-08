FDLE hosts their 27th Annual Florida Missing Children's Day Ceremony

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Monday, FDLE held its annual Florida Missing Children's Day formal ceremony.



It's the 27th year of the program.

The program featured speakers and award recipients who have done their part in ensuring the safety of children in the state of Florida.

Watch the video to hear from the group's Essay Contest Award Winner, Jack Nickelson, a 6th grader from Lake City, as he shares tips on how his peers should stay safe online.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Agencies from across the state would make their way to the Capital City to remember Florida's missing early Monday as FDLE hosted their 27th Annual Florida Missing Children's Day Ceremony

Surrounding the stage stood pictures of 20 children that have passed as well as those who are still missing to this day.

The program consisted of award recipients from Local Law Enforcement Officer to School Bus Operator of the year.

We were able to catch up with State Essay Contest winner, Jack Nickelson from Lake City.

The 6th grader wrote on essay on ways his peers to stay safe, especially online.

"You should always know your phone number, your address, and your area code, and everythin,g but you should never share that with strangers that you don't know," said Nickelson.

A message from Governor and First Lady DeSantis within the program read "On this Florida Missing Children's Day, we reaffirm our pledge to support families enduring the heartache and uncertainty of a missing child and pray for their safe return."

