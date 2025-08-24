Fallen tree blocks I-10 exit ramp overnight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An I-10 ramp was closed overnight for hours due to a large fallen tree.

Around 2:30 a.m., The Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a fallen tree blocking the ramp on I-10 westbound at the 209-A exit.

Troopers requested the Florida Department of Transportation to help out since the tree was "significant." FDOT called Webber Incident Response for assistance.

FHP announced the road reopened around 7 a.m.

