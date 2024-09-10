Division, economy are top issues for voters in Northeast Tallahassee

One neighbor said she is focused on the division and the cost of living ahead of the presidential election.

An expert with The Village Square say they have heard concerns about inflation, affordable housing and violence from neighbors in Leon County.

Watch the video to see what voters are thinking nationwide.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Division is an issue that neighbor Carol Hutto said is important to her in the presidential race.

"I am noticing a lot of separation and anger between races and just a lot of violence in the world," Hutto said.

I met her when I was going around my neighborhood asking voters what areas they are focusing on when casting their ballot.

Another issue she said is impacting her: inflation and the cost of living.

"Fuel, groceries and it's really hard for the working class American to get by," Hutto said.

A recent Gallop poll shows she is not alone, with 41% of Americans saying they rank the economy as a top issue facing our country.

Kate Kile said Hutto's concerns are like many others in Leon County and beyond.

She is with The Village Square, a group that facilitates healthy, civil debate about politics through gatherings.

"The things I hear consistently are the economy, inflation and jobs," Kile said. "Affordable housing is a top priority. Here in Leon County, I hear a lot of people talking about violence in our community."

Kile said there is one thing many agree is a problem: political polarization.

"We've been disagreeing since 1776 so this is nothing new for us," Kile said. "We have to remember that and get more comfortable with disagreeing agreeably."

Hutto said she is fatigued from the rhetoric.

"Everyone is entitled to their party of choice but again I've seen it be more vicious than any other election thus far," Hutto said.

She said she will be tuning in to the debate Tuesday.

"It'll be very interesting I want to be able to see the candidates and their feedback on what they're planning to do when they take office," Hutto said.

The deadline to register to vote in the presidential election is October 7.

