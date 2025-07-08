Construction to begin on Thomasville Road, Velda Dairy traffic light Monday — what to expect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Crews will begin working on a new traffic signal at the intersection of Thomasville Road and Velda Dairy Road Monday.



The project is in partnership between the City of Tallahassee and FDOT.

The project will extend and connect Velda Dairy to Ox Bottom across Thomasville Road, turning this section into a four-way stop light.

Drivers traveling down Thomasville Road will soon hit another stop — a new traffic light — as construction starts Monday.

The idea came from a developer in the area, finally getting the green light for design from City Commissioners last year.

Now, the Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency is working in partnership with FDOT, receiving about $1.5 million.

"Now that the road has been realigned, it's considered a four-legged intersection, which means there's four stops there, and that has created more traffic flow in the area,” FDOT Public Information Specialist for District 3 Lindsey Harrell said.

That stretch of road sees about 43,000 drivers daily per year, and FDOT Public Information Specialist Lindsey Harrell says the traffic light will seek to relieve some of that traffic.

“Now that a signal will be there, it will be safer for people to get on to State Road 61 and then exit it as well to Ox Bottom and Velda Dairy,” she said.

It's about half-a-mile from the next intersection and has some neighbors concerned it will add more traffic.

Some of them saying if the new light is added, then they may have to wait longer, especially during rush hour.

"They [traffic lights] help control the flow of traffic and the timing of traffic and that can be instrumental when you have a state road like Thomasville Road that can be so heavily trafficked," Harrell said.

Most of this construction will happen overnight to prevent traffic disruptions, according to FDOT permits, and once finished by this time next year, the light will flash yellow for two weeks to help drivers adjust before its fully operating.

This light isn't the only construction going on in the area. Crews are constructing business spaces and even a gas station at that intersection for a new shopping center called Ox Bottom Meadows.

