Closing lanes to build new ones: what you need to know about FDOT work on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You might notice some work on I-10's exit 203 near Capital Circle and Thomasville Road. We are answering your questions about the project.

Why is FDOT working on exit 203?

FDOT has been working since 2020 to add a new lane on to exit 203.

"That project is meant to increase capacity in the area," said FDOT spokesperson Lindsey Harrell.

How will an extra lane help?

"We can accommodate more traffic especially during those busy times in th morning and afternoon when people are coming to and from school and work," Harrell said.

How will traffic be impacted by the project?

Drivers should expect lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the interchange from Tuesday until Friday, March 15. Signs are up to alert people of the road work.

When will it be completed?

Harrell said FDOT is aiming to complete the work by winter of 2024.

Is FDOT working on anything else in our area?

Repaving and light replacement is also happening on Meridian Road this week. It will take place from Thomasville Road in Midtown to Lakeshore Drive in Northeast Tallahassee.