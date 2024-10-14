Check the mail: voting guides sent out a week before early voting in Leon County

Early voting in Leon County starts October 21.

In an effort to turn out voters, the Leon County Supervisor of Elections office sent out sample ballots and a voter guide.

We are just one week from the start of early voting in your neighborhoods.

If you live in Leon County, check the mailbox.

Registered voters should receive a voting guide over the next few days.

The guide will help you keep important upcoming dates top of mind.

Each voter guide also comes with a sample ballot showing all of the candidates and amendments you will be voting on.

With early voting starting October 21st, Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said they've already received well over 10,000 mail in ballots as of Monday.

Now, he said he hopes those election guides will get other neighbors out to the polls knowing what to expect.

"Every election I get voters calls, desperate that didn't take advantage of early voting and they can't make it to a polling place on election day and want to know what they can do about that. Polls close at 7 pm. That's a hard, fast state rule," Earley said. "If we don't have your vote by mail ballot in my possession here at the office by 7 p.M., we can't count it."

In addition to the presidential race, there are big races for Tallahassee and Leon County Commission, along with Superintendent of Leon County Schools.

There are also a number of Florida constitutional amendments that have gotten a lot of attention this election season.

The Supervisor of Elections Office recommends sending your ballot in no later than one week before the election, which is happening on November 5.