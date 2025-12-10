Celebrity dancers prepare for annual Dancing with the Stars Tallahassee 2025 fundraiser set Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Celebrity dancers are putting their best foot forward as they prepare for The Legal Services of North Florida, Inc.’s annual Dancing with the Stars Tallahassee competition and fundraiser Thursday.



The Legal Services of North Florida, Inc. serves about 20,000 people per year.

The event has raised more than $60,000 out of its $100,000 goal to continue to provide legal assistance for free.

Watch the video below to see how the event’s celebrity dancers are preparing for the competition.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It takes precision, focus and balance to compete in the Dancing with the Stars Tallahassee competition.

The bachata is a big turn from Keller Williams Realtor Carrie Ley’s normal style of dance and her professional life.

After all –

“I’m a belly dancer, which I started as an adult. I dance locally with a couple of troupes, and I also do hula, so I really love performing,” Ley said.

But the moment she learned about the competition’s cause, her dedication was no question.

“It's for a really good cause, providing legal aid for people who couldn't afford it otherwise,” she said.

That mission is the driving force behind the Legal Services of North Florida, Inc.'s annual fundraiser.

The competition raises funds to keep these services free.

“We represent people in our community who really need it, and we help to break down those legal barriers that they often face, especially when they're dealing with pretty basic legal needs,” Director of Philanthropy Jennifer Geeker said.

About 20,000 people seek their help per year across the Big Bend.

In 2024, they’ve handled about 7,438 cases in family law, veterans’ assistance, housing and even domestic violence.

“The two biggest areas we see right now are family law and housing, so oftentimes, when clients come to us, they are experiencing some of the worst days of their lives,” Geeker said.

Seven local dancers are set to take the stage, hoping to use their community connections to encourage donations.

Legal Services of North Florida, Inc. Seven dancers will compete in the Dancing with the Stars Tallahassee competition this year. The competition will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium's Grande Ballroom.

So far, the event has raised more than $60,000.

Legal Services of North Florida, Inc. hopes to raise $100,000.

“All of the money that we raise at Dancing with the Stars comes back, and we're able to serve our community in more ways and better ways,” Geeker said.

“Hopefully, my dancing will be better than my fundraising skills,” Ley said.

As Ley continues to rehearse, she’s hoping to put on the performance of a lifetime.

“It's been very challenging for me because I have like some dance experience. It's just like solo, so I was new to partner dancing,” Ley said. “It's been fun, but apparently, I was a really bad lead in the beginning, but I think I've improved some.”

Ley is set to compete against the other dancers this Thursday in Doak Campbell Stadium’s Grande Ballroom at 7 p.m.

The Legal Services of North Florida, Inc. will be collecting donations through the competition.

