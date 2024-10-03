Businesses in Tallahassee step up to help neighbors in Taylor County recover from Hurricane Helene

Businesses in Tallahassee have started donation drives to help neighbors in Taylor County recover from Hurricane Helene.

Paper Fox Coffee and Haute Headz Salon are collecting items to take to Perry.

Watch the video to see how you can help support Helene victims.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors and businesses in Tallahassee are donating clothes and supplies to those in need following Hurricane Helene. Working to spread the word about donation drives are neighbors with family and friends in devastated areas like Taylor County. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood. Here’s how you can help them on their mission in getting neighbors back on their feet.

Shara Bankston, Managing Member at Paper Fox Coffee - "The community was so quick to just jump in. Everybody's looking to be able to help somehow."

Shara Bankston is a manager at Paper Fox Coffee— one of several businesses working to support neighbors in Taylor County following Hurricane Helene.

Bankston - "You know, we feel bad for Taylor County that we were spared again and that area has been hit so hard."

Since Monday, neighbors have helped them donate more than 150 items including cleaning supplies, soap and non-perishable food.

They're hoping the community will keep it up.

Bankston - "Even if you have a 9-5 job and can't get to Perry yourself, you can come drop off donations."

I asked her why a local coffee shop would feel inclined to help people miles away.

Bankston - "Because we're all human beings that just need to support each other. That's what makes the world go around."

Another business looking to do their part is Haute Headz Salon in Midtown.

They started a Taylor County relief drive, asking neighbors to drop off things like diapers, formula, toiletries and cleaning supplies at the salon.

Thao Tran, Master Stylist at Haute Headz Salon - "Every time the box gets full, we are going to deliver it back to Perry for everyone there, back at my home."

The drive hitting very close to home for one stylist there: Thao Tran.

She says seeing her hometown and neighboring communities in ruins— is devastating.

Tran - "It's like I feel like, what can I do? What can I do to help you?"

To see her colleagues and neighbors here step up to the task..

Tran - "It makes me feel so loved, so cared."

She hopes the donation drive will in turn make her family and friends in Taylor County feel the same.

Tran - "I love Perry and I love you guys, so stay strong."

Paper Fox Coffee is collecting the following items:



Socks

Heavy duty cleaning rags

Laundry and dish detergent

Work gloves

Non-perishable food

Shovels and rakes

You can drop off donations at Paper Fox Coffee located at: 1704 Capital Cir NE

Haute Headz Salon is collecting the following items:



Work gloves

Feminine products

Diapers

Toilet paper

Towels

Formula

Cleaning supplies

You can drop off donations at Haute Headz Salon located at: 1950 Thomasville Rd

In Northeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

