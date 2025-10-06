Blueprint’s NE Gateway construction on Welaunee Blvd makes significant progress, now visible near I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two years since breaking ground, crews have created a new clearing and started bridge foundation construction near I-10, signaling significant progress in the construction of the Northeast Gateway on Welaunee Boulevard.



Crews recently made visible progress on the project, making a clearing near I-10, actively constructing a foundation for a four-lane bridge set to go across the roadway, and more.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by next summer.

Watch the video to hear about progress on other components of the project, like an 8-mile greenway and multi-use sidewalks.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Driving down I-10, you’ve probably seen this clearing.

It’s not a new development.

But it marks significant progress for the construction of Blueprint’s Northeast Gateway Project happening on Welaunee Boulevard.

Senior Project Manager Martha Hodgson took ABC 27’s Brieanna Smith out to the site, showing her what crews have been working on since construction started in November 2023.

“We've got a new alignment roadway. We've got two, what will be two lanes for traffic… 12- and eight-foot sidewalks and a 12-foot multi-use path...We've got stormwater ponds,” Hodgson said.

That progress also includes a set up to build a four-lane overpass bridge across I-10.

But it’s only the first phase, which she estimates will be done by next summer.

“This really been a long time coming and really setting the stage for just the future of this whole area of town, this whole quadrant between Miccosukee and Centerville. This is really going to set the stage for economic development in this area,” Hodgson said.

The now estimated $198.4 million dollar project, according to May's report from Blueprint Board Member and Leon County Commissioner David O’Keefe, was officially approved in 2024 but has been planned for years.

The intention is to ease traffic along canopy roads like Centerville Road and allow for additional connection across town.

The second phase — completion of the bridge, work on the Northside of I-10, adding new roundabouts, and developing an 8-mile greenway — will start in late 2026.

Once this first phase is done, Hodgson says parts of the area will be opened to the public.

As construction continues, she says there will be little to no disruptions to I-10 traffic flow.

