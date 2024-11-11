Big Bend Hospice supporting neighbors through Feast of Remembrance

Big Bend Hospice's Feast of Remembrance Initiative is back after being discontinued due to Covid-19.

The idea behind the event is to create a safe space within the community to talk about grief and loss through the holidays all while enjoying a good meal.

Watch the video to hear how this event is making a difference during the holidays.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Celebrating the memory of those who couldn't make it to this holiday season.

That is the goal of Big Bend Hospice as they gear up for their feasts of remembrance.

The idea of this initiative is to provide a safe space for families who are mourning the loss of a loved one.

Aside from just bringing in food, participants will have the opportunity to share the sentimental value behind the dish they brought.

A moment that Bereavement Manager Pam Mezzina says she takes pride in being a part of.

"This one little girl, she was maybe 6 or 7. She had peanut butter in one hand and crackers in the other. She said "I brought peanut butter and crackers tonight because my Dad used to always put them by my bed every night before I went to sleep and I really miss him."

Big Bend Hospice feast of remembrance kicked off Thursday focusing on families with young children.

Then next week on November 14th the group will host another feast focused on the adults.

Both events will be held at their offices located off of Mahan Center Boulevard.

