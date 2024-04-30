Backwoods Crossing reopens after flood; see where water still stands in Leon County

A Tallahassee favorite reopened their doors Thursday after flooding shut them down for two weeks.

The owner says they are still recovering; others still are seeing flood waters.

Taylor Harrell is still cleaning up, but the doors to his restaurant, Backwoods Crossing, are back open. "We got truck orders, we started prep and we were back in the kitchen listening to music and making great food, everybody was happy to be back. It felt great"

Back open after flash flooding shut them down for two weeks. "We came in and the whole parking lot was flooded and the water just kept rising."

Flood waters that covered areas of Northeast Tallahassee and Leon county.

Water is still standing at Keith Pogge's property. I spoke with him a week after the storm came through.

He said they've not begun clean up, because the water is still there. "We're going to have to get some dumpsters out here or something and just start throwing things away because it's been sitting in water for three weeks now.

While some are still dealing with the flood waters, others are helping out.

Neighborhood cooking store Browns Kitchen spent the last two weeks sharpening knives to raise money for recovery at Backwoods Crossing.

"We've done that for second harvest and the Ronald McDonald house and this year we are very excited about the opportunity to help another local business out that we really love."

Events coordinator Jordan Hunter said the turnout has been huge. "We have sharpened over 600 knives already and we still have many more. By the end of this it will be record numbers."

Harrell said support from businesses like Browns is what is helping them keep their doors open. "There was an outrageous amount of support from everybody, including other restaurants and restaurant supply stores. It's been amazing."

While the knife sharpening event is coming to a close, Harrell said they can use donations of items like storage bins and bags to help with rebuilding and cleaning up the damage left in the garden.

