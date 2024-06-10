Amid restaurant closures, new businesses are popping up in Northeast Tallahassee

Stores are opening in the Shops at Bannerman Village, with a new Starbucks, Jeremiah's Italian Ice and Publix Liquors.

Connor's Steak and Seafood, a casual-fine dining chain is set to open in January.

Watch the video to hear why Connor's management decided to put a new location in the Capital City:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Visit Northeast Tallahassee like I do every day, and you'll see new commercial space developing in multiple places.

I'm tracking economic development in this part of town and getting an inside look at what's new.

Many have been waiting to see what will go in the Shops at Bannerman Village next to the new Publix.

Starbucks, Jeremiah's Italian ice and Publix Liquors have all opened their doors. Tijuana Flats is on its way.

Another dining option south off of Thomasville Road: Connor's Steak and Seafood.

It's been in the works since 2020 and Ryan Turner with Connor Concepts said neighbors can expect it to be open in January in Market Square.

Turner said Tallahassee was perfect for their newest location.

"You have easy access to the restaurant with the main highway right there, one of the main thoroughfares to downtown right there," Turner said. "You've got the two great universities fifteen minutes away which we feel like staffing will be easier with the universities there."

While some are opening, others are calling it quits.

Last week, I told you about four restaurants closing their doors.

Farm Stores off of Bannerman Road closed a few months back, but crews are already working at the location to revamp the property.

The Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economy Vitality has some tools for people that are looking to start a business.

They have their SizeUpOEV interactive search where you can compare your business revenue, audience and advertising to others in the area to see if you measure up.

