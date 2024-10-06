ABC 27 rides along with American Red Cross as they feed hundreds in Madison recovering from Helene

The American Red Cross fed hundreds of neighbors recovering from Hurricane Helene's devastation.

ABC 27 rode along with one crew that serviced the Madison neighborhood.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors about how this kind of support helps them in their recovery.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hurricane Helene left neighbors in Madison without power and surrounded by tree limbs and scattered debris. I’m Kenya Cardonne, your neighborhood reporter in Northeast Tallahassee but I’m going on a road trip to Madison with the American Red Cross to give out free hot meals to neighbors in need.

Joe Boals, The American Red Cross - “The goal for today is to provide hope.”

American Red Cross volunteers started their Saturday morning bright and early, hoping to make a difference on the lives of neighbors affected by Hurricane Helene.

13 of their Emergency Response Vehicles were dispatched, seven of which were filled with food prepared by Operation Barbecue.

Boals - “Some areas are getting power back, but they’ve lost the food. It’s now been over a week since Hurricane Helene has made landfall.”

One area that can relate is the Madison neighborhood.

I rode along with a crew ready to give away hot meals to neighbors there in need.

Tony Lamar Williams Sr., Neighbor - “I need three miss lady, how y’all doing?”

I caught up with neighbor Tony Lamar Williams Sr. as he was grabbing meals for his family and neighbors.

He tells me recovery has been tough, but this kind of community support will get him through it.

Williams Sr. - “It means so much to me because we were out of power so many days.”

Jeanette Christian, Neighbor - “It mean a whole lot and I thank God for each and everyone.”

Between a fresh plate of turkey and animal balloons for the kids, neighbors say the Red Cross crew put a much needed smile on their faces.

Boals - “For some of these people in the rural areas, we might be the only person they see that day. It might be their only hot meal that day.”

As they work to fill the need, they’re asking the community to pitch in with any volunteering time they can spare.

Boals - “A lot of ground needs a lot of manpower.”

The American Red Cross tells me they will be back in Madison on Sunday to give out free hot meals for lunch.

In Northeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

