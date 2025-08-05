A Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare patient has crafted dozens of hats for cancer patients

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sowing together hearts, one thread at a time.



Since May, one TMH patient decided to pour into her passion of crocheting to spread hope to patients housed within the cancer center

So far, Bentley has donated 7 hats with dozens more set to be sent off.

Watch the video to hear from Bentley as she shares a message to patients of the TMH Cancer Center.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over in our Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood, one patient at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital has been doing her part to brighten the days of others.

Karna Bentley of Sylvester, Georgia, has been crocheting for over 7 decades. Since becoming a patient at TMH back in May, she's decided to pour her passion into spread hope to patients housed within the cancer center.

In a matter of months, Bentley has made over 30 hats. She attaches her contact info so recipients can keep in touch.

As a cancer survivor herself, she shares the message she'd like for everyone who receives a hat keep close to their heart.

"Don't give up hope! This is my fourth run actually fifth because I had a cancer removed from here (head) but this is my fourth major surgery and I'm doing great so God is good and I know that if God can work with me he could work with anybody." said Bentley.

This week alone, Bentley's already donated seven hats to Tallahassee Memorial Cancer Center.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.