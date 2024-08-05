A look at how Tallahassee, Leon County fared through Hurricane Debby

More than 35,000 homes in Tallahassee lost power due to Hurricane Debby's impact.

Damage in Leon County was relatively minor, with a few downed trees and brush in the road.

Watch the video to hear a neighbor's experience during the storm:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the worst of Debby past our Leon County neighborhoods, twigs, small tree branches, some downed trees and power poles were left behind.

Killearn Estates neighbor David West said he didn't see much damage in his area.

"Little tiny branches down here and there, nothing major," West said.

I followed up with West after speaking with him Sunday while he was prepping for Debby's arrival.

His street fared well, like many others in our Leon County neighborhoods.

Some did see some trees down, like one on Blarney Way and the one on Kingsway Road.

West said the only impact he had was a power outage.

"I was awakened about 6 o'clock this morning to sound of my neighbor's automatic generator, so that told me the power went off," West said.

He said he was impressed that his power was back up in less than 2 hours.

"I was expecting to be without power more than ninety minutes," West said.

City of Tallahassee utility crews worked Sunday night and all day Monday to restore power.

City leaders say more than 35,000 homes experienced power outages due to Debby's impact.

Leon County Emergency Mangement Director Kevin Peters said trees falling on power lines was one of the biggest impacts of the storm.

"That seems to be the primary focus is the vegetative impact to infrastructure," Peters said.

He said their crews cleared roads of trees Monday and continue to assess damage.

While Peters said the impact in Leon County was not as severe as expected, he said he urges neighbors to continue to stay prepared for any future storms.

"We can't let what happened during Debby lull us into a false sense of security that we survived a hurricane," Peters said. "We need to be prepared for every storm that comes."

Despite the lessened impact Debby had on our area, West agreed and is glad he put his patio furniture away.

"It was ten minutes of putting umbrellas away. Why not do that?" West said.

He said he is glad our area fared pretty well, but wishes the best to others that did not.

"I think the jury is still out for Steinhatchee and Perry, so I feel for them," West said.

