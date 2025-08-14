50 students from Apalachee Elementary School were hand-picked for the Scott & Wallace Backpack Giveaway

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Recognizing the leaders of tomorrow.



Scott & Wallace held a book bag giveaway on Thursday for 50 students of Apalachee Elementary School.

Students got to experience not only the giveaway but a chance to meet members of FSU Cheer and the university's mascot.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I had a 5th grade student walk up to say I see your billboards all the time and it has inspired me to want to become a lawyer, that was so touching." said the elementary school's principal Dr. Pam Hightower.

On Thursday, associates of Scott & Wallace were set to light up the faces of 50 Shining Stars who attend Apalachee Elementary School.

Based off of their academic performance and positive behaviors, these students were hand-picked to experience the law firm's backpack giveaway.

Each student would receive a custom Nike book bag while also having the opportunity to meet members of FSU Cheer along with the FSU mascot, Cimarron.

Hightower shares with ABC27 what stands out the most from today's recipients, their effort.

"These boys and girls, many of them are levels 3,4, and 5 but even if they tired their best that's what we expect of them everyday and they show up everyday and do what they're expected to do," said Hightower.

Hightower adds that backpacks aside she wants students to take away from Thursday's initiative that community is watching so you should do your best every day.

