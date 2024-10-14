Watch Now
14-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol confirms the incident happened Sunday in front of the Miccosukee Greenway in North East Tallahassee.

According to Co Master Corporal Patricia A. Jefferson-Shaw with FHP it was a vehicle versus a 14-year-old pedestrian.
Corporal Shaw confirms the teen was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to their injuries Monday.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

